Who Will Make the Celtics Roster in Training Camp?

Brian Robb and Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston break down the back end of Boston’s roster heading into the start of training camp later this month. What names could be in the mix for rotation minutes after Danilo Gallinari’s injury and who has the best chance of making the roster outright?

