Who Will Play Left Wing on the Bruins Second Line & What Will Trent Frederic’s Role Be?

Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss who might slot in as the second-line left wing next season. The guys also dive into the next step Trent Frederic might take in his game.



1:00 – Conor spoils Breaking Bad for Evan

4:00 – Marc McLaughlin signs a new contract

8:00 – Can James van Riemsdyk stick with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak?

11:00 – Can Patrick Brown earn a roster spot?

16:00 – What to expect from Trent Frederic in 2023-24

21:00 – Will Frederic ever become a top-nine center in the NHL?

