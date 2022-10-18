Who Will Start for Celtics on Opening Night vs 76ers?

BOSTON — Derrick White started all four preseason games and posted a solid showing as a shooter, defender, ball handler and screener alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Despite the success of that unit, Joe Mazzulla said he’s undecided about the starting group ahead of opening night vs. the 76ers.

Whether that’s to maintain some uncertainty two days ahead of the game or an indication of possible matchup-based looks, Bobby Manning likes the look White provided and advocated for the Celtics to stay with that look.