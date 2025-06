On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss the dilemma of the Bruins trading the No. 7 pick vs. making it — and what they should do. The guys dive into the prospects who should be available in that spot. Plus, Mason Lohrei signed a new deal.

