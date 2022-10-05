Who Will Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Date Next Amid Divorce Rumors?

According to all of your favorite back page rumor mills, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his long-time super model wife Gisele Bundchen are headed towards a divorce.

After having lived separately for the last several months, both Brady and Bundchen have hired divorce lawyers amid some “marital woes”, according to Page Six. A source also told Page Six that, “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.” The couple would share joint custody of their children in any separation.

As I’m sure you know, Brady had originally retired from football back in February, but then un-retired just two months later to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another run.

Gisele has been rumored to be against Tom playing football anymore for quite some time, so it all sort of makes sense.

Anywho, let’s get to more drama. Our partners at BetOnline.ag have odds posted on their site surrounding when the couple will start dating again and who they might date next. Here are the odds:

First to Announce Dating/Engagement

Tom Brady -120

Gisele Bundchen -120

Tom Brady Next Girlfriend

Taylor Swift +1400

Adriana Lima +1600

Alessandra Ambrioso +1800

Kim Kardashian +2500

Halle Berry +2500

Jennifer Aniston +2500

Lindsey Vaughn +2500

Gisele Bundchen Next Boyfriend

Pete Davidson +1200

Jason Mamoa +1800

Leonardo DiCaprio +2000

John Mayer +2000

Neymar +2000

Chris Evans +2500

Bradley Cooper +2500

The two favorites here, Pete Davidson (+1200) and Taylor Swift (+1400), will most likely not happen. I have a hard time seeing Gisele date Pete after what just happened with Kim K, and Swift has too much going on with her new album.

There are two sleepers deeeeep down both lists that I will declare my “picks”:

Gisele: Aaron Rodgers +6600

Tom Brady: Bridget Moynahan +4000

I can’t believe I just wrote all of this celebrity nonsense – but that’s what happens when you cover the Patriots and Tom Brady gets divorced…

