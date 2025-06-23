Bobby Manning welcomes NBA Draft analyst Nathan Grubal to look at the most underrated options for the Celtics in next week’s NBA Draft.

⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️

4:15 – Who should Celtics Target in Draft?

4:47 – Kam Jones, Guard, Marquette

10:13 – Koby Brea, Guard, Kentucky

15:23 – Prizepicks

17:35 – Ryan Kalkbrenner, Center, Creighton

23:44 – LinkedIn

25:05 – Javon Small, Guard, West Virginia

26:40 – Cedric Coward, Guard, Washington State

28:34 – Johni Broome, Forward, Auburn

30:43 – Wrapping up

Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to The Garden Report on CLNS Media, Apple and Spotify!

🍎Apple: https://bit.ly/44NYVRP

✳️Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/svjft9sk

📺YouTube: https://youtube.com/@CLNSMEDIA

The Garden Report is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to ⁠⁠⁠https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS