Bobby Manning welcomes NBA Draft analyst Nathan Grubal to look at the most underrated options for the Celtics in next week’s NBA Draft.
⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️
4:15 – Who should Celtics Target in Draft?
4:47 – Kam Jones, Guard, Marquette
10:13 – Koby Brea, Guard, Kentucky
15:23 – Prizepicks
17:35 – Ryan Kalkbrenner, Center, Creighton
23:44 – LinkedIn
25:05 – Javon Small, Guard, West Virginia
26:40 – Cedric Coward, Guard, Washington State
28:34 – Johni Broome, Forward, Auburn
30:43 – Wrapping up
Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to The Garden Report on CLNS Media, Apple and Spotify!
🍎Apple: https://bit.ly/44NYVRP
✳️Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/svjft9sk
📺YouTube: https://youtube.com/@CLNSMEDIA
The Garden Report is presented by:
Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS