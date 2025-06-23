Close Menu
Who’s being Overlooked as Celtics Draft Pick options? | The Garden Report

1 Min Read

Bobby Manning welcomes NBA Draft analyst Nathan Grubal to look at the most underrated options for the Celtics in next week’s NBA Draft.

⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️
4:15 – Who should Celtics Target in Draft?
4:47 – Kam Jones, Guard, Marquette
10:13 – Koby Brea, Guard, Kentucky
17:35 – Ryan Kalkbrenner, Center, Creighton
25:05 – Javon Small, Guard, West Virginia
26:40 – Cedric Coward, Guard, Washington State
28:34 – Johni Broome, Forward, Auburn
30:43 – Wrapping up

