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Who’s Next Up For Bruins After P-Bruins Elimination?

Joe Haggerty and Mark Divver react to the end of the Providence Bruins' season
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and the New England Hockey Journal’s Mark Divver discuss the end of the P-Bruins season, what lies ahead for them and who can threaten for an NHL roster spot next fall.

0:00 – Intro
1:45 – P-Bruins Elimination Reaction
6:27 – Standouts and Disappointments
11:20 – Who Will Push For a Spot?
19:04 – Awaken180 Weight Loss
20:11 – PrizePicks
21:48 – Mailbag Questions
58:00 – Wrapping Up!

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