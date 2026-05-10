Who’s Next Up For Bruins After P-Bruins Elimination?

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and the New England Hockey Journal’s Mark Divver discuss the end of the P-Bruins season, what lies ahead for them and who can threaten for an NHL roster spot next fall.

0:00 – Intro

1:45 – P-Bruins Elimination Reaction

6:27 – Standouts and Disappointments

11:20 – Who Will Push For a Spot?

19:04 – Awaken180 Weight Loss

20:11 – PrizePicks

21:48 – Mailbag Questions

58:00 – Wrapping Up!

Bruins on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Reserve your consultation today at http://awaken180weightloss.com. Tell ’em you heard it from Joe Haggerty or on our CLNS podcasts. That’s awaken180weightloss.com.