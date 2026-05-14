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Why a Celtics Player Should Come Back this Offseason | Celtics Daily

Bobby Manning and Keith Smith look ahead to a busy Celtics offseason
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Bobby Manning welcomes Keith Smith to Celtics Daily for a full preview of the Celtics’ offseason and options they have to add to the roster after opening discussing the likelihood of a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade for Boston.

0:00-16:14 How a Giannis trade would work
16:14-18:22 Prizepicks
18:22-20:11 Will a Giannis trade happen?
20:11-25:40 What else can the Celtics do?
25:40-30:44 Center options for Boston
30:44-32:27 Rocket Money
32:37-39:45 Guard options

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