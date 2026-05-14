Why a Celtics Player Should Come Back this Offseason | Celtics Daily

Bobby Manning welcomes Keith Smith to Celtics Daily for a full preview of the Celtics’ offseason and options they have to add to the roster after opening discussing the likelihood of a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade for Boston.

0:00-16:14 How a Giannis trade would work

16:14-18:22 Prizepicks

18:22-20:11 Will a Giannis trade happen?

20:11-25:40 What else can the Celtics do?

25:40-30:44 Center options for Boston

30:44-32:27 Rocket Money

32:37-39:45 Guard options

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