Why Are The Bruins Blowing So Many Third-Period Leads?

Conor Ryan is joined by Evan Marinofsky on today’s episode of Poke the Bear to discuss the issue that has been plaguing the Boston Bruins as of late – blowing leads in the third period. After 3 overtime losses in their last 4 games, the Bruins have an obvious area of focus, but how do they prevent this problem from persisting?

Conor Ryan

Reporter for Boston.com

Twitter