Why are the Patriots Benching Kendrick Bourne?

CLNS Media

CLNS Media’s Ryan Spagnoli, Mike Kadlick, John Zannis and 98.5’s Alex Barth discuss the limited snaps for Kendrick Bourne in Week 1 of the season vs the Dolphins. Bourne didn’t play until late in the 4th quarter and on his second snap e he had a 41-yard reception. Is Bourne still being disciplined?

FULL POSTGAME SHOW: https://youtu.be/HnJaVhd3trA

