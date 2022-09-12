Why are the Patriots Benching Kendrick Bourne?

CLNS Media’s Ryan Spagnoli, Mike Kadlick, John Zannis and 98.5’s Alex Barth discuss the limited snaps for Kendrick Bourne in Week 1 of the season vs the Dolphins. Bourne didn’t play until late in the 4th quarter and on his second snap e he had a 41-yard reception. Is Bourne still being disciplined?

FULL POSTGAME SHOW: https://youtu.be/HnJaVhd3trA

Visit athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 100% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!