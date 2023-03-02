Why are the Patriots suddenly leaking like a sieve?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the NFL Combine and discuss why the Patriots are suddenly leaking like a sieve.

Checkout Bedard’s coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on their annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Pats junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.



This episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles is sponsored by:

BetOnline. Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!