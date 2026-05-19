Why Bruins Should Make a TRADE with Ducks | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan dive into the Ducks’ intriguing pieces to trade for. The guys also get into the future of Pavel Zacha and how to upgrade the roster.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

03:45 Why Anaheim could be a good trade partner for Boston

19:12 PrizePicks

21:20 Awaken180

22:27 What should the Bruins do with Pavel Zacha?

36:43 Rocket Money

37:57 How should Boston replace Jamie Langenbrunner?

43:41 Thanks for watching!

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