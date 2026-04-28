Why Caleb Lomu is Most INTRIGUING Draft Pick by Patriots | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike brings in 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth to get his thoughts on the Patriots draft. From best pick, to worst, to most intriguing, the two share their opinions on what the team did, and examine if there are still holes fill. They finish up their conversation with the latest on Mike Vrabel, and what impact this is having on the football team.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:55 – Favorite pick from Patriots

2:06 – Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

6:29 – Least favorite pick from Patriots

6:42 – Namdi Obiazor, LB, TCU

8:25 – Karon Prunty, CB, Wake Forest

12:22 – Most intriguing pick by Patriots

13:03 – Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

16:19 – Prizepicks

17:38 – Thoughts on Patriots complete draft class

22:47 – More of an Eliot Wolf draft or Mike Vrabel draft?

25:25 – Where can the Patriots improve position wise?

27:20 – Mike Vrabel not their for day 3

31:28 – Wrapping up!

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