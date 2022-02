The Celtics kept the winning going after the all-star break, smashing the Nets for their fifth blowout in eight games. Boston has also won 17-of-22, and ranks No. 1 in defense back to Christmas and they’re a top-10 team on offense as they’ve won 10 of their last 11. As Ime Udoka praises their ability to show up every night and their mental focus, Bobby Manning asks in Brooklyn: why can’t the Celtics win a championship now?

