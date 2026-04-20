Why Celtics Dominated 76ers in Game 1 Playoff Win | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 123-91 Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, led by 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists by Jayson Tatum and 26 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists by Jaylen Brown. Plus, how several first-time playoff contributors fared, and why Game 1 epitomized the story of the Celtics’ season.

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