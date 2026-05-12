Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Why Celtics Should Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo | Celtics Daily

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Bobby Manning reacts to the ESPN report that the Celtics tried to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo before the deadline. Bobby walks through how a potential Giannis trade could happen and explores ways the Celtics could get a potential deal done. Bobby finally gives his final thoughts on if the Celtics should do the deal, and why he thinks it could be a great move.

Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/dDcrJdjMCnY

Celtics Daily on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.