Why Celtics Should Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo | Celtics Daily

Bobby Manning reacts to the ESPN report that the Celtics tried to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo before the deadline. Bobby walks through how a potential Giannis trade could happen and explores ways the Celtics could get a potential deal done. Bobby finally gives his final thoughts on if the Celtics should do the deal, and why he thinks it could be a great move.

Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/dDcrJdjMCnY

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