Why Celtics Should Trade Marcus Smart

Will the Celtics end up trading one of their core players & how should they proceed in light of Bradley Beal potentially being on the move? Bob, Jeff & Gary discuss and recap the 2023 NBA Finals.





0:56 NBA Finals reaction

12:50 Future of Celtics, Jays tandem

14:44 Could Celtics Beat Denver?

18:06 Is it time for Celtics to Move on From Marcus Smart?

21:35 Bradley Beal discussion

26:02 The door was wide open for Boston

28:00 Zion trade rumors

31:11 Ja Morant suspended

