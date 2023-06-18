    Subscribe
    Why Celtics Should Trade Marcus Smart

    Will the Celtics end up trading one of their core players & how should they proceed in light of Bradley Beal potentially being on the move? Bob, Jeff & Gary discuss and recap the 2023 NBA Finals.


     

    0:56 NBA Finals reaction

    12:50 Future of Celtics, Jays tandem

    14:44 Could Celtics Beat Denver?

    18:06 Is it time for Celtics to Move on From Marcus Smart?

    21:35 Bradley Beal discussion

    26:02 The door was wide open for Boston

    28:00 Zion trade rumors

    31:11 Ja Morant suspended

