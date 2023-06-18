Why Celtics Should Trade Marcus Smart

Will the Celtics end up trading one of their core players & how should they proceed in light of Bradley Beal potentially being on the move? Bob, Jeff & Gary discuss and recap the 2023 NBA Finals.
0:56 NBA Finals reaction
12:50 Future of Celtics, Jays tandem
14:44 Could Celtics Beat Denver?
18:06 Is it time for Celtics to Move on From Marcus Smart?
21:35 Bradley Beal discussion
26:02 The door was wide open for Boston
28:00 Zion trade rumors
31:11 Ja Morant suspended
