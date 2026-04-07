Why Celtics Toughest Playoff Series Could Be in 1st Round | Celtics Daily

Bobby Manning welcomes Brian Geisinger to Celtics Daily from the Buzz Beat Podcast to discuss the Hornets emerging as the best team in the NBA in recent months, a potential Celtics first round series vs Charlotte and his memories covering Jayson Tatum at Duke.

0:00 – How big of a threat are the Hornets to the Celtics

17:43 – Prizepicks

18:59 – Impressions of Jayson Tatum and Celtics

22:55 – Covering Tatum in college

26:25 – Celtics-Hornets game preview

30:57 – Nikola Vucevic struggles in return

34:21 – Bill Chisholm’s interview with the Globe

38:58 – Wrapping up!

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