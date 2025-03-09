Why Chris Godwin Should Be the Patriots’ Top Priority

The Patriots have had one of the league’s worst wide receiver corps for half a decade. Since 2020, no team’s receivers have combined for fewer touchdowns or yards per reception, and only the Chiefs have lost more fumbles.

DeMario Douglas, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker offer plenty in the way of talent. Kayshon Boutte also took a step forward after a quiet rookie season, and Kendrick Bourne should benefit from a reunion with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Still, the wide receiver room lacks a reliable go-to target and proven leader to guide greener players.

Enter Chris Godwin, who led the NFL with 50 catches before suffering a season-ending ankle dislocation in Week 7. Despite the injury, the 29-year-old’s renowned character and proven track record are projected to make him the most sought-after free agent this cycle.

Here’s my breakdown of why Godwin makes sense under new head coach Mike Vrabel, potential concerns, and how well he could fit in McDaniel’s offense.

Full video available to Patriots Press Pass members!