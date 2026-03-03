Why Christian Barmore Has Low Value Around NFL

Mike and Will Parkinson discuss the latest Mike has heard around the league regarding the Patriots, specifically Christian Barmore and why right now around the league the value for the D-Linemen is very low. Mike explains what he’s heard about potential trade value could look like for the Defensive linemen and why if it’s as low as he’s hearing the Patriots should consider just holding onto the veteran.

Watch the full episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast available now!

https://youtu.be/8GABHuNvYsY

All 32 NFL Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!