Why Did Celtics Hire Jeff Van Gundy?

In the recent episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast featuring Gary Tanguay, Jeff and Gary discuss the Boston Celtics hiring former coach and analyst Jeff Van Gundy into a leadership role, reflecting on Brad Stevens as a GM, and other news around the NBA.

0:00 Teaser

0:30 Intro

2:10 Celtics reportedly hire Jeff Van Gundy as senior consultant

6:24 What are the Celtics expectations this year?

9:12 FanDuel Sportsbook

9:55 Reflecting on Brad Stevens going from coach to GM

15:41 If Celtics win a title, how does that change Stevens’ legacy?

18:37 Victor Wembanyama returns to action

20:34 What’s happening with James Harden, Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers?

22:33 Outro

