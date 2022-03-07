Why Did Kyrie Irving Bash Celtics Crowd?

Subscribe
Kyrie Irving compared Celtics fans to a scornful ex-girlfriend waiting for a text back. The crowd booed him again and chanted "Kyrie sucks" during the Celtics' 126-120 win over the Nets.
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read

BOSTON — Kyrie Irving returned to play the Celtics for the third time since leaving and was met with boos and a “Kyrie sucks” chant throughout the Nets’ 126-120 loss in Boston on Sunday. Irving after the game said he expected the reaction and compared it to a scornful ex-girlfriend who wonders why she won’t get a text back, in regard to why Irving left the Celtics.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon reacted to his comment after the game in TD Garden and weighed whether the crowd treatment of Irving was fair game.

