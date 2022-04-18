Subscribe
Why Did Kyrie Irving Give Celtics Fans the Finger?

Kyrie Irving flashed the middle finger to multiple fans, yelled an obscenity at others in the tunnel then swore at his press conference describing a night of heckling in Boston.
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read

BOSTON — Kyrie Irving scored 39 points behind a flurry of second half threes that helped the Nets overcome a 15 point deficit to lead until the final second of the fourth quarter. Irving responded to heckling with numerous middle fingers, while another fan caught his vulgar response in a hallway to the Celtics fans. Why did Irving respond this way, and what does it say about the rest of this Celtics-Nets series?

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discussed after Boston beat Brooklyn 115-114 in Game 1 of the east quarterfinals.

