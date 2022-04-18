Why Did Kyrie Irving Give Celtics Fans the Finger?

BOSTON — Kyrie Irving scored 39 points behind a flurry of second half threes that helped the Nets overcome a 15 point deficit to lead until the final second of the fourth quarter. Irving responded to heckling with numerous middle fingers, while another fan caught his vulgar response in a hallway to the Celtics fans. Why did Irving respond this way, and what does it say about the rest of this Celtics-Nets series?

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discussed after Boston beat Brooklyn 115-114 in Game 1 of the east quarterfinals.