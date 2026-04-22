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Why did the Celtics Lose to 76ers in Game 2? | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the Celtics’ 111-97 Game 2 loss to the 76ers. Inside what went wrong defensively, whether the team got enough from Jaylen Brown, and how things need to change ahead of Game 3.


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