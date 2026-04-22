Why did the Celtics Lose to 76ers in Game 2? | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the Celtics’ 111-97 Game 2 loss to the 76ers. Inside what went wrong defensively, whether the team got enough from Jaylen Brown, and how things need to change ahead of Game 3.

.@NoaDalzell has one BIG message for Celtics fans: “No reason to panic. 1-1 is not a terrible place to be…This team’s been so good on the road…not really worried about them going on the road. Philly is gonna be a tough atmosphere for sure…they’ve been good with their backs… pic.twitter.com/0Vnm8ciZIW — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) April 22, 2026



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