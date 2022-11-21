Why Do Professional Athletes Swear by Massage?

The vast majority of elite athletes hailing from a wide array of sports (from American football to tennis) receive complementary therapies to improve their performance and prevent injury. The Philadelphia Eagles, for instance, ensures that athletes like Jalen Hurts recover between games with massage, compression therapy, and exercise bikes, while tennis star, Venus Williams, has always espoused the importance of holistic medicine. Of the many therapies being embraced by top teams and athletes , one of the most universal is massage. Read on to discover the many reasons why massage is so much more than a soothing means of pain relief for athletes.

Massage Aids in Recovery After Exercise

Research conducted at Ohio State University has shown that therapeutic massage can accelerate the recovery period after a sports injury. This is owing to the fact that, when muscles are compressed after intense exercise, swelling and muscle damage are reduced. For athletes, sports and Swedish massages are two top choices, as they include kneading, friction, and other techniques. Massage guns are also hailed by everyone from footballer Patrick Mahomes to CrossFit athlete, Mat Fraser. Guns are also popular among non-pros, as they are accessible and can be performed at home. Meanwhile, mini devices are light and can be carried in sports bags or handbags, making a soothing massage just a click away wherever an athlete is.

Massage Battles Inflammation and Promotes the Growth of New Mitochondria

Research by scientists from the Buck Institute for Research on Aging and McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario has shown how massage benefits the body on a cellular level . This therapy battles inflammation and promotes the proliferation of mitochondria (the “powerhouse” or “battery” of cells) in skeletal muscle. The researchers concluded that massage is a useful tool for athletes in recovery from musculoskeletal injuries.

Massage Is a Powerful Stress Buster

Stress can stand in the way of an athlete’s success, harming their mental game and increasing their risk of experiencing an injury. Massage can help them keep stress levels down, while also soothing pain and tension. A 2020 study by University of Konstanz researchers showed that just ten minutes of massage can help induce relaxation. Another study by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center academics showed that people who have a massage experience significant changes in their body’s immune and endocrine response (the action of the nervous system in response to danger in the environment). Athletes who are prone to chronic tension headaches, meanwhile, will be pleased to learn that a thirty-minute massage improves the psychological and physiological state of patients with tension headaches.

Athletes from across the gamut of sports praise the benefits of massage. Tom Brady, who recently retired, took time to thank his doctors and therapists for enabling him to keep playing football for much longer than he could have otherwise. Studies have shown that there is a great reason why athletes like Roger Federer or the Williams sisters make massage a key part of their exercise recovery program. Massage helps the muscles heal faster. It also reduces inflammation and serves as a powerful stress buster.