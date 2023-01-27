Why Don’t Players Like Jayson Tatum?

Abby Chin is a Celtics sideline reporter for NBC Sports Boston. Abby joins the show to discuss the C’s recent skid, the NBA All-Star starters, and whether Boston should really be worried about anything. Twitter: @tvabby

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Friday, January 21st, 2023.

TIMESTAMPS:

3:05 Keeping track of Celtics historic numbers

10:15 Can we take anything away from this 3-game losing streak?

22:21 Upcoming schedule difficulty

30:19 All Star voting results

39:32 Is there really anything to worry about?

