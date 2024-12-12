Why Drake Maye Could GO OFF vs Cardinals + Bill to UNC | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles react to Bill Belichick being officially announced as the head coach of the UNC football program. Can he turn them into a true championship contender? Plus, they look ahead to the upcoming Patriots vs. Cardinals matchup, and explain why it is a great opportunity for Drake Maye to shine.

