Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

Why Drake Maye Could GO OFF vs Cardinals + Bill to UNC | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles break down this week's matchup and discuss Belichick's new job
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles react to Bill Belichick being officially announced as the head coach of the UNC football program. Can he turn them into a true championship contender? Plus, they look ahead to the upcoming Patriots vs. Cardinals matchup, and explain why it is a great opportunity for Drake Maye to shine.

Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is presented by:

