Why Drake Maye will be the top QB in the 2024 class | Pats Interference

Yahoo Sports’s Nate Tice makes his show debut to break down the Patriots’ game against the Steelers, including why the Pats may run the same game plans from Miami. Later, the guys make their game picks, and Christian Barmore joins the show for another 4-minute drill.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
01:16 Steelers will visit Foxborough for the first time since 2018
04:14 Injury report
05:35 Patriots offense has evolved faster than expected
09:04 Subscribe to Patriots Press Pass on YouTube!
09:33 Coming up: exclusive interview with Christian Barmore
10:23 PrizePicks
11:40 Andrew’s week 3 PrizePicks
12:30 Welcome, Nate!
16:09 What we’ve seen from the Patriots so far this season
19:43 Can the Patriots exploit the Steelers ‘defense?
27:37 Danger zones for the Patriots
32:16 Joey Porter Jr. among three defensive players out for Steelers
33:41 Expectations for both offenses
42:56 Patriots’ defensive gameplan
50:45 Expectations for Patriots defense
51:57 Predictions!
53:31 Thanks, Nate!
56:13 4-Minute Drill w/ Christian Barmore
SUBSCRIBE to the Pats Interference Podcast w/ Andrew Callahan⤵️
📺YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PatriotsPressPass
🍎Apple: https://tinyurl.com/mv9ab3fv | ✳️Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/25k2xahr
Pats Interference is Powered by
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!
🎟️Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Swipe. Tap. Ticket. Go. Download the Gametime app today!