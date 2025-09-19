Why Drake Maye will be the top QB in the 2024 class | Pats Interference

Yahoo Sports’s Nate Tice makes his show debut to break down the Patriots’ game against the Steelers, including why the Pats may run the same game plans from Miami. Later, the guys make their game picks, and Christian Barmore joins the show for another 4-minute drill.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:16 Steelers will visit Foxborough for the first time since 2018

04:14 Injury report

05:35 Patriots offense has evolved faster than expected

09:33 Coming up: exclusive interview with Christian Barmore

11:40 Andrew’s week 3 PrizePicks

12:30 Welcome, Nate!

16:09 What we’ve seen from the Patriots so far this season

19:43 Can the Patriots exploit the Steelers ‘defense?

27:37 Danger zones for the Patriots

32:16 Joey Porter Jr. among three defensive players out for Steelers

33:41 Expectations for both offenses

42:56 Patriots’ defensive gameplan

50:45 Expectations for Patriots defense

51:57 Predictions!

53:31 Thanks, Nate!

56:13 4-Minute Drill w/ Christian Barmore

