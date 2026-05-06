CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome East-West Shrine Bowl director Eric Galko to break down the Patriots’ 2026 draft class, including getting his thoughts on Eli Raridon and Behren Morton—both of whom attended the Shrine Bowl this past February.

0:00 – Welcome in Eric Galko

3:46 – Thoughts on Patriots draft class

8:19 – Prizepicks

9:23 – Thoughts on Patriots selection of Karon Prunty

11:41 – Thoughts on Patriots selection of Eli Raridon

15:14 – Thoughts on Patriots selection of Behren Morton

17:32 – Thoughts on WR Nick DeGennaro

19:01 – Thoughts on DT David Blay

22:10 – WR J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida

22:56 – RB Eli Heidenreich, Navy

24:32 – Thoughts on Bills selection of WR Skyler Bell, UConn

26:59 – Wrapping up!

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