CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome East-West Shrine Bowl director Eric Galko to break down the Patriots’ 2026 draft class, including getting his thoughts on Eli Raridon and Behren Morton—both of whom attended the Shrine Bowl this past February.
0:00 – Welcome in Eric Galko
3:46 – Thoughts on Patriots draft class
8:19 – Prizepicks
9:23 – Thoughts on Patriots selection of Karon Prunty
11:41 – Thoughts on Patriots selection of Eli Raridon
15:14 – Thoughts on Patriots selection of Behren Morton
17:32 – Thoughts on WR Nick DeGennaro
19:01 – Thoughts on DT David Blay
22:10 – WR J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida
22:56 – RB Eli Heidenreich, Navy
24:32 – Thoughts on Bills selection of WR Skyler Bell, UConn
26:59 – Wrapping up!
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