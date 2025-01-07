Why Firing Jerod Mayo Was Right Decision For Patriots | All 32 NFL Podcast

In this episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast, Mike Giardi dives deep into the recent firing of Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo and the implications for the franchise moving forward.
0:00 Intro
2:57 – Vikings’ missed opportunities
8:48 – Tampa Bay’s win
12:01 – Coaching changes discussion
15:13 – Jerod Mayo fired
22:20 – Coaching candidates
34:11 – Jaguars
36:01 – Giants management decisions
41:30 – Miami’s roster issues
45:39 – Antonio Pierce’s future
More NFL: Mike Vrabel to Patriots Seems Inevitable
