All 32 NFL Podcast

Why Firing Jerod Mayo Was Right Decision For Patriots | All 32 NFL Podcast

Joey Copponi

In this episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast, Mike Giardi dives deep into the recent firing of Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo and the implications for the franchise moving forward.

0:00 Intro

2:57 – Vikings’ missed opportunities

8:48 – Tampa Bay’s win

12:01 – Coaching changes discussion

15:13 – Jerod Mayo fired

22:20 – Coaching candidates

34:11 – Jaguars

36:01 – Giants management decisions

41:30 – Miami’s roster issues

45:39 – Antonio Pierce’s future

 

Mike Vrabel to Patriots Seems Inevitable

