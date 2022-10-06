Why is Celtics offense dominating in preseason

BOSTON, MA — CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Sherrod Blakely recap the Celtics 125-119 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Despite the loss on their preseason record the Celtics main rotation dominated the Raptors top players for majority of the game. Boston’s starters provided their bench unit with a 19-point lead before being subbed out.

Bobby and Sherrod discuss why Boston has been so dominant on the offensive side of the ball after 2 preseason games.

