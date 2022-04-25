Why Isn’t Ben Simmons Playing in Celtics vs Nets Game 4?

NEW YORK — The Nets announced that Ben Simmons had his back soreness return and he won’t make his Brooklyn debut as planned against the Celtics in Game 4 as his team faces elimination. ESPN followed that announcement with news that Sean Marks and Rich Paul spoke to discuss the future of Simmons with the Nets and how they can eventually overcome mental and physical hurdles to get him on the floor. Steve Nash said at shootaround Game 4 was never the plan and that he doesn’t know if Simmons could potentially play in a Game 5.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss the continued absence of Simmons outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn.