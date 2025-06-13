Why It’s not worth trading Jaylen Brown | Celtics Beat

Dan Devine is a Senior NBA Writer for Yahoo! Sports. Dan joins the program to discuss the necessary evolution of Mazzulla Ball, Aaron Nesmith’s ascent, and why trading Brown might not be worth it

0:00 – Welcome Guest

1:37 – Latest on Knicks Head Coaching Search

6:25 – Joe Mazzulla’s Future with Celtics

13:22 – Thoughts on Mazzulla Ball

15:24 – Giving teams more time to stay together

21:41 – Prizepicks

25:30 – Takeaways from NBA Finals

28:55 – How the Pacers have played in Finals

33:00 – How the Pacers are built

40:30 – Can the Pacers repeat their success next season?

44:43 – How hard it is to repeat in the NBA

48:40 – Aaron Nesmith Performance in Playoffs

54:10 – Should the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown

58:04 – Wrapping up

Celtics Beat is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS