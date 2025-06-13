Close Menu
Subscribe
Celtics Beat

Why It’s not worth trading Jaylen Brown | Celtics Beat

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Dan Devine is a Senior NBA Writer for Yahoo! Sports. Dan joins the program to discuss the necessary evolution of Mazzulla Ball, Aaron Nesmith’s ascent, and why trading Brown might not be worth it

0:00 – Welcome Guest
1:37 – Latest on Knicks Head Coaching Search
6:25 – Joe Mazzulla’s Future with Celtics
13:22 – Thoughts on Mazzulla Ball
15:24 – Giving teams more time to stay together
21:41 – Prizepicks
25:30 – Takeaways from NBA Finals
28:55 – How the Pacers have played in Finals
33:00 – How the Pacers are built
40:30 – Can the Pacers repeat their success next season?
44:43 – How hard it is to repeat in the NBA
48:40 – Aaron Nesmith Performance in Playoffs
54:10 – Should the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown
58:04 – Wrapping up

Celtics Beat is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.