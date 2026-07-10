Why Jaylen Brown Trade Value Dropped with Bobby Marks | Celtics Daily

Bobby Manning welcomes ESPN’s Bobby Marks to Celtics Daily to discuss how Jaylen Brown ended up getting traded for Paul George, the perception of Brown around the league and previewed Boston’s Summer League roster from Las Vegas.

0:00 Reaction to Jaylen Brown trade

7:23 – Prizepicks

8:30 – Rocket Money

10:04 – Bobby Marks on ‘7th best player’ quote

13:56 – What’s next move for Boston Celtics

16:18 – Was potential extension for Jaylen Brown a big impact in trade

18:58 Insight on Chris Cenac Jr.

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