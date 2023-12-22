Why Jayson Tatum is Not an MVP Candidate for Celtics

On the latest episode of Celtics Beat, Adam Kaufman and Even Valenti were joined by Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports. They discussed how Jayson Tatum has improved his ability to attack the basket and Bulpett says that element of his game is huge. He’s quicker and stronger when he attacks the basket and that has taken his game to another level. The guys also discussed how Tatum’s shooting numbers are down slightly since last year and that he likely isn’t an MVP candidate but that isn’t a bad thing. He has more pieces around him and the focus from the team, the media and the fans seems to be more about winning as opposed to individual accolades than it has been in previous years.

