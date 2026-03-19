Why Joe Mazzulla Deserves to Win Coach of the Year | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn discuss Jaylen Brown and Joe Mazzulla’s chances to win MVP and Coach of the Year, respectively. They dive into what makes Brown such a special scorer as he moves into the top 10 on the Celtics all-time scoring list. Gary then recaps his conversation with Celtics legend, Robert Parish, who’s in town promoting his new book!

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:20 Kwani’s encounter with Michael B. Jordan😂

08:56 Jaylen Brown’s MVP chances

17:54 Does Joe Mazzulla deserve to win Coach of the Year?

25:17 PrizePicks

26:51 What makes Jaylen Brown a special scorer?

34:58 How does Jaylen Brown sustain this level?

42:00 Recapping Gary’s conversation with Robert Parish

53:52 Thanks for watching!

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