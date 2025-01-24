Why Josh McDaniels Was a Tremendous Hire for Patriots | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles break down the return of Josh McDaniels to the Patriots, explaining why it’s a tremendous hire for the team. They also react to the Patriots naming Terrell Williams as their new defensive coordinator. Later, they compare the Patriots’ current rebuild to that of the Washington Commanders and discuss key lessons New England can take from Washington’s success this season.

0:00 Intro

1:00 Jabrill Peppers pleads guilty on dr*g charges

3:25 McDaniels was tremendous hire

14:15 McDaniels and Vrabel seeing eye to eye?

14:55 Jayden Daniels FREE SQUARE on PrizePicks

16:07 More on McDaniels and Vrabel

19:55 Tony Dews joining staff, where are Josh’s guys?

23:10 Greg’s thoughts on Terrell Williams as DC

28:08 Vrabel’s ceiling

32:45 Can Patriots make Commanders leap?

38:00 NFL news?

46:32 Title game picks: Commanders at Eagles, Bills at Chiefs

