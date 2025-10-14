Why Mike Vrabel was Fired from the Titans | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike is joined by Buck Reising, host of his own radio show on 104.5 in Nashville, to talk about Mike Vrabel’s time with the Titans, why it ended, and what it means to him as he returns to Tennessee for the first time since he was fired two seasons ago.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:30 What happened with Mike Vrabel in Tennessee?

10:50 Did Vrabel’s style of coaching wear thin in Tennessee?

15:38 How good is Vrabel making the Patriots look? Did Titans fans think he was overrated?

20:01 How will Vrabel be received by Titans fans?

21:40 Vrabel is coming for blood!

24:07 Why the Titans ownership is ‘gutless’

26:26 Assessing Cam Ward’s start to his rookie season

30:41 JC Latham’s struggles

32:54 Calvin Ridley’s crazy goggles

34:30 Thanks for watching!

