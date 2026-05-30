Why Most Jaylen Brown Trades Don’t Make the Celtics Better | Celtics Beat

Cedric Maxwell is the color analyst for the Boston Celtics Radio Network and the MVP of the 1981 NBA Finals. Max joins the show to discuss Jaylen’s most recent comments, why Boston is better off retaining him, and what he told Jaylen right before Jayson Tatum’s return to the NBA. X: @cedricmaxwell81

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