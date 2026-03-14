Why the Patriots Could Still Trade For A.J. Brown | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike flies solo again, sharing with us what he picked up from his conversations with the Patriots’ newest additions, and then reading between the lines on EVP Eliot Wolf’s comments to the media about what has happened so far and what may happen going forward.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:02 News and notes on Patriots free agents

05:19 Where does Romeo Doubs fit on this team?

09:08 Is a trade for A.J. Brown still alive?

14:53 Could Stefon Diggs come back?

16:22 PrizePicks

17:19 Thoughts on Kevin Byard signing

23:40 Latest on Christian Gonzalez extension

25:57 How much will the run game improve?

27:40 Thanks for watching!

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