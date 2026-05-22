Why Patriots Defense Can Be Top 10 in NFL this Season | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome Cody Alexander from MatchQuarters to the show for a deep dive into the Patriots defense ahead of the 2026 season.

0:00 – Welcome in Cody Alexander

1:07 – 12 Personal Wave

6:24 – Breaking down Patriots Defense

13:10 – Where does Zak Kuhr rank among Top DCs in NFL?

15:36 – Prizepicks

17:04 – Rocket Money

17:55 – What’s next step in this Patriots defense evolving?

20:31 – Will Patriots pass rush be better this season?

22:42 – Areas of concern for defense this season?

26:52 – Where will Patriots defense rank this season?

28:53 – Expectations for Christian Gonzalez this season

34:46 – Wrapping up!

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