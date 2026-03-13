Why Patriots Earn High Free-Agent Grades | Pats Interference Podcast

MassLive’s Mark Daniels returns to the show to hand out grades for each of the Patriots’ free-agent signings from Kevin Byard to Romeo Doubs and Julian Hill. Mark also shares what Eliot Wolf shared about the team’s offseason so far during his press conference Thursday and what might come next.

0:00 – Welcome in Mark Daniels!

0:45 – Takeaways from Patriots Free Agent Introductions

4:55 – Takeaways from Eliot Wolf Press Conference yesterday

8:07 – Patriots sign S Kevin Byard

12:28 – Patriots sign WR Romeo Doubs

16:37 – Patriots sign OG Alijah Vera-Tucker

22:31 – Prizepicks

24:17 – Patriots sign FB Reggie Gilliam

28:12 – Patriots sign DE Dre’Mont Jones

33:12 – Patriots sign LB KJ Britt

35:15 – Patriots sign TE Julian Hill

38:42 – Patriots sign S Mike Brown

40:27 – One mid level player you wish Patriots signed

43:10 – Wrapping up!

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