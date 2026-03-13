Why Patriots Earn High Free-Agent Grades | Pats Interference Podcast

MassLive’s Mark Daniels returns to the show to hand out grades for each of the Patriots’ free-agent signings from Kevin Byard to Romeo Doubs and Julian Hill. Mark also shares what Eliot Wolf shared about the team’s offseason so far during his press conference Thursday and what might come next.
0:00 – Welcome in Mark Daniels!
0:45 – Takeaways from Patriots Free Agent Introductions
4:55 – Takeaways from Eliot Wolf Press Conference yesterday
8:07 – Patriots sign S Kevin Byard
12:28 – Patriots sign WR Romeo Doubs
16:37 – Patriots sign OG Alijah Vera-Tucker
22:31 – Prizepicks
24:17 – Patriots sign FB Reggie Gilliam
28:12 – Patriots sign DE Dre’Mont Jones
33:12 – Patriots sign LB KJ Britt
35:15 – Patriots sign TE Julian Hill
38:42 – Patriots sign S Mike Brown
40:27 – One mid level player you wish Patriots signed
43:10 – Wrapping up!
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