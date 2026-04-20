Why Patriots Must Draft to Protect Drake Maye in Round 1 | Patriots Daily

SI’s Mike Kadlick is joined by NFL Draft On SI’s Justin Melo to outline some of the top prospects that fit the Patriots’ needs before diving into a three-round mock as draft week begins.

0:00 – Welcome in Guest

1:18 – Thoughts on Patriots moves this offseason

2:58 – How would you approach draft for Patriots

9:28 – Prizepicks

11:01 – Looking at potential Edge Rushers Patriots could take at 31

14:46 – Patriots Mock Draft with Justin Melo

23:22 – Wrapping up!

Patriots Daily on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!