Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Why Patriots Must Draft to Protect Drake Maye in Round 1 | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

SI’s Mike Kadlick is joined by NFL Draft On SI’s Justin Melo to outline some of the top prospects that fit the Patriots’ needs before diving into a three-round mock as draft week begins.

0:00 – Welcome in Guest
1:18 – Thoughts on Patriots moves this offseason
2:58 – How would you approach draft for Patriots
9:28 – Prizepicks
11:01 – Looking at potential Edge Rushers Patriots could take at 31
14:46 – Patriots Mock Draft with Justin Melo
23:22 – Wrapping up!

Patriots Daily on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.