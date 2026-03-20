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Why Patriots Must Pay Christian Gonzalez this Offseason | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

Mike is joined by WEEI’s Andy Hart, host of the Afternoon Show from 2 to 6 PM. The two run through lingering questions about the Patriots following two weeks of free agency (and also knowing the draft is still on the table). They discuss a need for another playmaker, edge rusher and also get into Christian Gonzalez’s contract negotiations and why doing it sooner rather than later is important for the culture.

0:00 – Welcome in Guest Andy Hart

1:15 – Lingering Patriots questions

4:56 – Latest on Potential A.J. Brown Trade

14:49 – Prizepicks

15:30 – How do Patriots fill need at Edge?

21:11 – Latest on potential Christian Gonzalez contract extension

28:29 – How do Patriots fill need at Tight End?

30:28 – Is the plan for Patriots to run the ball more next season?

32:37 – More on how Patriots fill need at Tight End?

36:28 – Do Patriots need to get another safety?

38:57 – Expectations for Kevin Byard this season

43:28 – Wrapping up!

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