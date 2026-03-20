Why Patriots Must Pay Christian Gonzalez this Offseason | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike is joined by WEEI’s Andy Hart, host of the Afternoon Show from 2 to 6 PM. The two run through lingering questions about the Patriots following two weeks of free agency (and also knowing the draft is still on the table). They discuss a need for another playmaker, edge rusher and also get into Christian Gonzalez’s contract negotiations and why doing it sooner rather than later is important for the culture.
0:00 – Welcome in Guest Andy Hart
1:15 – Lingering Patriots questions
4:56 – Latest on Potential A.J. Brown Trade
14:49 – Prizepicks
15:30 – How do Patriots fill need at Edge?
21:11 – Latest on potential Christian Gonzalez contract extension
28:29 – How do Patriots fill need at Tight End?
30:28 – Is the plan for Patriots to run the ball more next season?
32:37 – More on how Patriots fill need at Tight End?
36:28 – Do Patriots need to get another safety?
38:57 – Expectations for Kevin Byard this season
43:28 – Wrapping up!
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