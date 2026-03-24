Why Patriots Released Josh Dobbs + Five-Round Mock Draft | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go LIVE to discuss the Patriots’ latest roster transactions, recap the Boston College Pro Day, and go through a five-round mock draft trying to fill New England’s roster holes.

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