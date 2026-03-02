Why Patriots Should Consider Trading Out of 1st Round | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick dip into their 1st Mock Draft of the season. While they only do 4-rounds the guys make a ton of decisions in their first Mock Draft of the season.



Watch the full episode of Patriots Daily available now!

https://youtube.com/live/2jl86zm4jCk?feature=share

Patriots Daily on CLNS Media is Powered by:

Prize Picks 💰 – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!