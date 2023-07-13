Why Patriots Shouldn’t Sign Dalvin Cook

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick take a look at the Patriots roster and discuss who are the top five players as well as five players who have something to prove.

In this segment, Greg answers a question for Boston Sports Journal about Rhamondre Stevenson’s contract situation and why signing Dalvin Cook is not only unlikely, but a bad thing for the Patriots locker room.

FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/oX-WrVi8VLI

