Why Payton Pritchard Could Eventually Replace Jrue Holiday | In-Studio Garden Report

EAST BOSTON — CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell go live from the East Boston studio for a Garden Report. They discuss why Payton Pritchard could eventually replace Jrue Holiday, the implications of Jimmy Butler’s potential trade in Miami, and the NBA Cup’s impact on the league.

