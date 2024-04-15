Why Round 1 Will Be Toughest Series for Celtics

In the latest episode of The Big 3 Podcast, hosts A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis discuss the Celtics’ recent win over the Wizards, debate the impact of the Bucks and Knicks on the playoffs, and analyze the Cleveland vs. Orlando play-in series. They wrap up with season highlights, including Payton Pritchard’s growth and notable player additions like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. This episode offers sharp insights into the playoff landscape and key season takeaways.

TOPIC TIMELINE:

0:00 Celtics finish season with win over Wizards

4:25 Knicks and Bucks outlook

12:13 Play-in Tournament

18:25 2nd Round: Orlando or Cleveland could play Boston

22:23 Favorite moment from regular season

