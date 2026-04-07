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Why RT Should be Pick for Patriots in Round 1 + Mock Draft Scenarios | All 32 NFL Podcast

CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

Mike brings in Taylor Kyles of CLNS and asks him to put on the Eliot Wolf/Ryan Cowden/Mike Vrabel hat and make the Patriots’ first four selections in the 2026 draft. For the purpose of this exercise, AJ Brown is off the table. Will Taylor grab a receiver early? Or will he go in a different direction? That, plus Mike gets Taylor’s thought on the offseason to this point.

0:00 – Welcome in Taylor Kyles!

1:45 – Thoughts on Patriots offseason

3:22 – Thoughts on moving on from Stefon Diggs

4:24 – Romeo Doubs might be an upgrade over Diggs

6:22 – Mock Draft Scenario with Patriots at Pick 31

12:20 – Mock Draft Scenario with Patriots at Pick 63

15:25 – Thoughts on WR Skyler Bell

16:10 – Prizepicks

17:45 – Mock Draft Scenario with Patriots at Pick 95

21:46 – Mock Draft Scenario with Patriots at Pick 104

30:01 – Will Patriots double dip at any position in this draft?

34:34 – Not taking a WR in this draft

36:38 – Final thoughts on Taylor’s selections in this draft

37:46 – Wrapping up!

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